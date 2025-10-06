South Carolina Air National Guard’s F-16s Perform at New York Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 157th Fighter Squadron perform an aerial demonstration at the New York Air Show in Montgomery, New York, Aug. 23, 2025. The team’s performance highlighted the squadron’s precision, partnership, and the Air National Guard’s role in national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)