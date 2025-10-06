Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Air National Guard’s F-16s Perform at New York Air Show [Image 5 of 10]

    South Carolina Air National Guard’s F-16s Perform at New York Air Show

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 157th Fighter Squadron perform an aerial demonstration at the New York Air Show in Montgomery, New York, Aug. 23, 2025. The team’s performance highlighted the squadron’s precision, partnership, and the Air National Guard’s role in national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 17:27
    Photo ID: 9357475
    VIRIN: 250823-F-CC148-2701
    Resolution: 4866x3893
    Size: 793.05 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Air National Guard’s F-16s Perform at New York Air Show [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    157th Fighter Squadron
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Air National Guard
    F-16

