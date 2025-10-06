Remembering

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants received a poem and seeds to plant during the Walk of Remembrance on Ft. Wainwright Oct. 5. Hosted by the Maternal Newborn Unit and Chaplain’s Office at Bassett Army Community Hospital, the event brought together families who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth, infant, or child loss and offered a place of comfort and connection during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.