    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton 

    MEDDAC-AK

    A participant paints a butterfly on a remembrance rock at Northern Lights Chapel on Ft. Wainwright Oct. 5 at the Walk of Remembrance, hosted by the Maternal Newborn Unit and Chaplain’s Office at Bassett Army Community Hospital. The event brought together families who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth, infant, or child loss and offered a place of comfort and connection during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 16:54
    Photo ID: 9357464
    VIRIN: 251006-A-HM783-1003
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
    This work, Remembering [Image 5 of 5], by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Remembering those lost
    Remembering
    Remembering
    Remembering
    Remembering

