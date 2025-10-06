Remembering

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant paints a butterfly on a remembrance rock at Northern Lights Chapel on Ft. Wainwright Oct. 5 at the Walk of Remembrance, hosted by the Maternal Newborn Unit and Chaplain’s Office at Bassett Army Community Hospital. The event brought together families who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth, infant, or child loss and offered a place of comfort and connection during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.