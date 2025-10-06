Remembering those lost

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A remembrance rock is seen along the walking path outside Northern Lights Chapel on Ft. Wainwright Oct. 5. Rocks were painted at the Walk of Remembrance, hosted by the Maternal Newborn Unit and Chaplain’s Office at Bassett Army Community Hospital. The event brought together families who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth, infant, or child loss and offered a place of comfort and connection during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.