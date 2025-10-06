Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers qualify on M17 [Image 5 of 5]

    Soldiers qualify on M17

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Paris Hayes 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rachael Romano, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, fires an M17 pistol to qualify at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. Joint Task Force–District of Columbia service members remain a ready, fit force dedicated to serving as professional representatives of the District’s preparedness, experience, expertise and talent. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 12:56
    Photo ID: 9357138
    VIRIN: 251007-A-MF120-5418
    Resolution: 6178x3811
    Size: 12.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Soldiers qualify on M17 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    NationalGuard
    DistrictofColumbia
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

