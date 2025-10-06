Soldiers qualify on M17

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Angelis Hunter, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, fires an M17 pistol during the kneeling portion of weapons qualification as Sgt. Ian Johnson serves as her safety at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. Joint Task Force–District of Columbia service members remain a ready, fit force dedicated to serving as professional representatives of the District’s preparedness, experience, expertise and talent. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)