Soldiers qualify on M17

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rachael Romano, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, fires an M17 pistol to qualify at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. Joint Task Force–District of Columbia service members remain a ready, fit force dedicated to serving as professional representatives of the District’s preparedness, experience, expertise and talent. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)