U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rachael Romano, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, fires an M17 pistol to qualify at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. Joint Task Force–District of Columbia service members remain a ready, fit force dedicated to serving as professional representatives of the District’s preparedness, experience, expertise and talent. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9357123
|VIRIN:
|251007-A-MF120-5725
|Resolution:
|5587x4480
|Size:
|12.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers qualify on M17 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.