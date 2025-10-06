Airmen experience Cyber High Performance Training

Terry Notary, world-renowned movement and performance coach, trains Air National Guard (ANG) members, including members of the 179th Cyberspace Wing (CW), Mansfield, Ohio, as they participate in the ANG Cyber High-Performance Training (HPT) taking place in the area of Los Angeles, California, June 20-24, 2025. The HPT programs intent is to provide a unique approach to expedite team cohesion while adapting quickly and performing at higher levels in high stress environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)
|06.22.2025
|10.08.2025 12:00
|9357093
|250622-Z-XQ637-1034
|6880x4584
|13.2 MB
|MANSFIELD, OHIO, US
|5
|0
Air National Guard members participate in Cyber High Performance Training
