Airmen experience Cyber High Performance Training

Terry Notary, world-renowned movement and performance coach, trains Air National Guard (ANG) members, including members of the 179th Cyberspace Wing (CW), Mansfield, Ohio, as they participate in the ANG Cyber High-Performance Training (HPT) taking place in the area of Los Angeles, California, June 20-24, 2025. The HPT programs intent is to provide a unique approach to expedite team cohesion while adapting quickly and performing at higher levels in high stress environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)