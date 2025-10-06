Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen experience Cyber High Performance Training

    Airmen experience Cyber High Performance Training

    MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    Air National Guard (ANG) members, including members of the 179th Cyberspace Wing (CW), Mansfield, Ohio, conduct special exercises designed to improve performance under pressure as they participate in the ANG Cyber High-Performance Training (HPT) taking place in the area of Los Angeles, California, June 20-24, 2025. The HPT programs intent is to provide a unique approach to expedite team cohesion while adapting quickly and performing at higher levels in high stress environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 12:00
    Photo ID: 9357092
    VIRIN: 250621-Z-XQ637-1014
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 10.89 MB
    Location: MANSFIELD, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Airmen experience Cyber High Performance Training, by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard members participate in Cyber High Performance Training

    Air Combat Command
    Ohio Air National Guard
    Cyberspace
    Cyber High Performance Training
    Liminal Collective

