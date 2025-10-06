Airmen experience Cyber High Performance Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air National Guard (ANG) members, including members of the 179th Cyberspace Wing (CW), Mansfield, Ohio, conduct special exercises designed to improve performance under pressure as they participate in the ANG Cyber High-Performance Training (HPT) taking place in the area of Los Angeles, California, June 20-24, 2025. The HPT programs intent is to provide a unique approach to expedite team cohesion while adapting quickly and performing at higher levels in high stress environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)