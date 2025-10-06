Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Provides All-Hands Immunization at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Provides All-Hands Immunization at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    250927-N-N0901-2001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 27, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Kevin Woods, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), prepares to give a vaccine to a ship personnel during an all-hands immunization in the mess decks of the ship, Sept. 30, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jordan Gilldonahoe)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 03:39
    Photo ID: 9356784
    VIRIN: 251001-N-N0901-2001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Provides All-Hands Immunization at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Sixth Fleet

