USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Provides All-Hands Immunization at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

250927-N-N0901-2001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 27, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Kevin Woods, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), prepares to give a vaccine to a ship personnel during an all-hands immunization in the mess decks of the ship, Sept. 30, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jordan Gilldonahoe)
Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 03:39
Photo ID:
|9356784
VIRIN:
|251001-N-N0901-2001
Resolution:
|6000x4000
Size:
|1.07 MB
Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
