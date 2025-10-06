USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Provides All-Hands Immunization at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250927-N-N0901-2001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 27, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Kevin Woods, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), prepares to give a vaccine to a ship personnel during an all-hands immunization in the mess decks of the ship, Sept. 30, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jordan Gilldonahoe)