USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Boat Operations in the Western Mediterranean Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251004-N-N0901-2071 WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 4, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), conduct boat operations in the Western Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 4, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Ana Sanchez Jimenez)