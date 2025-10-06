Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Boat Operations in the Western Mediterranean Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Boat Operations in the Western Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251004-N-N0901-2071 WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 4, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), conduct boat operations in the Western Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 4, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Ana Sanchez Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 03:33
    Photo ID: 9356782
    VIRIN: 251004-N-N0901-2071
    Resolution: 6000x3859
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Boat Operations in the Western Mediterranean Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 60
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Task Force (CTF) 65
    boat operations
    USS Sixth Fleet
    Western Mediterranean Sea

