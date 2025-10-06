250921-N-IE405-1008 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Jerry Evbuomwan, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), leads a religious service in the ship’s classroom as the ship sails in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 21, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 03:33
|Photo ID:
|9356783
|VIRIN:
|250921-N-IE405-1008
|Resolution:
|4855x3419
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Religious Service in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.