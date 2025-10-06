USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Religious Service in the Mediterranean Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250921-N-IE405-1008 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Jerry Evbuomwan, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), leads a religious service in the ship’s classroom as the ship sails in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 21, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)