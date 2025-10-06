Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Religious Service in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Religious Service in the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    250921-N-IE405-1008 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Jerry Evbuomwan, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), leads a religious service in the ship’s classroom as the ship sails in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 21, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    religious services
    DESRON 60
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    deployment
    chaplain
    U.S. Sixth fleet

