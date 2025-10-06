Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251002-N-NS109-1232 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 02, 2025) AN MV-22B Osprey attached to the “Nighthawks” of Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1), lands aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mitchell Mason)