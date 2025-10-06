Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 2 of 7]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mitchell Mason 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    251002-N-NS109-1159 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 02, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) transits the Atlantic Ocean. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mitchell Mason)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 20:04
    Photo ID: 9356568
    VIRIN: 251002-N-NS109-1159
    Resolution: 4976x3554
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    US Navy

