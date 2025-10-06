251002-N-NS109-1099 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 02, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) transits the Atlantic Ocean. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mitchell Mason)
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Mitchell Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.