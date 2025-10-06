Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Special Warfare Participates in Titans of the Sea Presidential Review [Image 6 of 6]

    Naval Special Warfare Participates in Titans of the Sea Presidential Review

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Trey Hutcheson 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2025) U.S. East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) fire at opposing forces from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 during the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review seapower demonstration Oct. 5, 2025. The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Hutcheson)

    NSWG2
    Navy250
    SEALS
    Titans of the Sea Presidential Review

