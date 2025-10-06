Naval Special Warfare Participates in Titans of the Sea Presidential Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2025) U.S. East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) fire at opposing forces from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 during the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review seapower demonstration Oct. 5, 2025. The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Hutcheson)