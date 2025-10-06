Freedom High School Football Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Justin Harker, a recruiter with Recruiting Station Milwaukee, 9th Marine Corps District, walks with players to a pre-game coin flip at a Great American Rivalry Series football game in Freedom, Wisconsin, on Oct. 3, 2025. Recruiters conducted a pull-up challenge, passed out t-shirts and presented awards to the athletes to further connect with the local community and raise Marine Corps awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maxwell Cook)