Freedom High School Football Game

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shaun Deese, left, Staff Sgt. Justin Harker, right, recruiters with Recruiting Station Milwaukee, 9th Marine Corps District, present students with scholarship awards at a Great American Rivalry Series football game in Freedom, Wisconsin, on Oct. 3, 2025. Recruiters conducted a pull-up challenge, passed out t-shirts and presented awards to the athletes to further connect with the local community and raise Marine Corps awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maxwell Cook)
