Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom High School Football Game [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Freedom High School Football Game

    FREEDOM, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Maxwell Cook 

    9th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shaun Deese, left, Staff Sgt. Justin Harker, right, recruiters with Recruiting Station Milwaukee, 9th Marine Corps District, present students with scholarship awards at a Great American Rivalry Series football game in Freedom, Wisconsin, on Oct. 3, 2025. Recruiters conducted a pull-up challenge, passed out t-shirts and presented awards to the athletes to further connect with the local community and raise Marine Corps awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maxwell Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 11:10
    Photo ID: 9355702
    VIRIN: 251003-M-GH831-1006
    Resolution: 7848x5232
    Size: 42.43 MB
    Location: FREEDOM, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom High School Football Game [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Maxwell Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Freedom High School Football Game
    Freedom High School Football Game
    Freedom High School Football Game
    Freedom High School Football Game
    Freedom High School Football Game
    Freedom High School Football Game
    Freedom High School Football Game
    Freedom High School Football Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruiting
    marines
    football
    usmc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download