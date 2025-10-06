U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Justin Harker, a recruiter with Recruiting Station Milwaukee, 9th Marine Corps District, throws a tee-shirt to the student section during a Great American Rivalry Series football game in Freedom, Wisconsin, on Oct. 3, 2025. Recruiters conducted a pull-up challenge, passed out t-shirts and presented awards to the athletes to further connect with the local community and raise Marine Corps awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maxwell Cook)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 11:10
|Photo ID:
|9355706
|VIRIN:
|260228-M-GH831-1002
|Resolution:
|6073x4049
|Size:
|28.08 MB
|Location:
|FREEDOM, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom High School Football Game [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Maxwell Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.