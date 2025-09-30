Award recipients from Airman Leadership School class 25-F gather for a group photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Oct. 1, 2025. These Airmen were recognized for their exceptional leadership, academic excellence and overall performance during the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha Thorn)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 16:54
|Photo ID:
|9354861
|VIRIN:
|251001-F-AV319-1077
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild celebrates ALS graduates [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.