    Fairchild celebrates ALS graduates [Image 3 of 3]

    Fairchild celebrates ALS graduates

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Award recipients from Airman Leadership School class 25-F gather for a group photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Oct. 1, 2025. These Airmen were recognized for their exceptional leadership, academic excellence and overall performance during the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha Thorn)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 16:54
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
