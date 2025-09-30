Fairchild celebrates ALS graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Class leaders of Airman Leadership School class 25-F recite the Airman’s Creed at Fairchild Air Force Base Oct. 1, 2025. The Airman's Creed declares an Airman's identity as a warrior, highlights their mission to "fly, fight, and win," and pledges their dedication to their heritage, nation and fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha Thorn)