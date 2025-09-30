Fairchild celebrates ALS graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Zackery Lockridge, 92nd Maintenance Squadron job title, and his classmates of Airman Leadership School class 25-F said the Airman’s Creed during their graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Oct. 1, 2025. The Airman's Creed declares an Airman's identity as a warrior, highlights their mission to "fly, fight, and win," and pledges their dedication to their heritage, nation and fellow