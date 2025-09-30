U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Zackery Lockridge, 92nd Maintenance Squadron job title, and his classmates of Airman Leadership School class 25-F said the Airman’s Creed during their graduation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Oct. 1, 2025. The Airman's Creed declares an Airman's identity as a warrior, highlights their mission to "fly, fight, and win," and pledges their dedication to their heritage, nation and fellow
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 16:54
|Photo ID:
|9354859
|VIRIN:
|251001-F-AV319-1027
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild celebrates ALS graduates [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.