    Duluth Navy Week [Image 5 of 9]

    Duluth Navy Week

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    240705-N-TI693-1064

    DULUTH, Minn. (July 5, 2025) - Spectators at the Duluth Aviation Expo compete against one another at the Navy's Strike Group exhibit during the Duluth Navy Week in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains' area of responsibility, July 5, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.

    This work, Duluth Navy Week [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

