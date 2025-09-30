Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DULUTH, Minn. (July 5, 2025) - Lt. Cmdr. Dayton Nelson, center, dons a inflatable Blue Angels costume and poses for a photo with Chief Hospital Corpsman Victor Pena, left, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Nathan O'Connor, both assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, during the Duluth Aviation Expo featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as part of the Duluth Navy Week, July 5, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.