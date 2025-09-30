Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DULUTH, Minn. (July 5, 2025) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Adam Venezia, left, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Justin Beard, right, both assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, count pull-ups at the Navy's Strike Group exhibit during the Duluth Aviation Expo featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as part of the Duluth Navy Week, July 5, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.