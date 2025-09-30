Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    278th ACR Soldiers Complete Obstacle Course at Spur Ride [Image 12 of 12]

    278th ACR Soldiers Complete Obstacle Course at Spur Ride

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, navigate an obstacle course during the Spur Ride, Oct. 6, 2025. The course simulated combat-related movements such as climbing, crawling, sprinting, and carrying weighted equipment—tasks Soldiers may encounter in operational environments. The Spur Ride honors Cavalry heritage and esprit de corps, challenging Troopers to demonstrate the discipline, teamwork, and proficiency required to earn the coveted silver spurs.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 11:24
    Photo ID: 9354381
    VIRIN: 251006-A-PH391-7931
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
