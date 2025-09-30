278th ACR Soldiers Complete Obstacle Course at Spur Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, navigate an obstacle course during the Spur Ride, Oct. 6, 2025. The course simulated combat-related movements such as climbing, crawling, sprinting, and carrying weighted equipment—tasks Soldiers may encounter in operational environments. The Spur Ride honors Cavalry heritage and esprit de corps, challenging Troopers to demonstrate the discipline, teamwork, and proficiency required to earn the coveted silver spurs.