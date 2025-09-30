278th ACR Soldiers participate in Spur Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, participate in the unit’s Spur Ride, Oct. 6, 2025. The Spur Ride is a time-honored Cavalry tradition that challenges Troopers through a series of physically and mentally demanding events, testing their endurance, teamwork, and tactical proficiency to earn induction into the prestigious Order of the Spur.