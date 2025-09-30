278th ACR Soldiers participate in Spur Ride

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, participate in the unit’s Spur Ride, Oct. 6, 2025. The Spur Ride is a time-honored Cavalry tradition that challenges Troopers through a series of physically and mentally demanding events, testing their endurance, teamwork, and tactical proficiency to earn induction into the prestigious Order of the Spur.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 11:24
|Photo ID:
|9354377
|VIRIN:
|251006-A-PH391-8756
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.37 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
