278th ACR Troopers Conduct Stress Shoot During Spur Ride

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, conduct a stress shoot during the Spur Ride, Oct. 6, 2025. The event combined physical exertion and precision marksmanship, requiring Troopers to engage multiple targets under simulated combat stress. The stress shoot tested each Soldier’s ability to maintain composure, accuracy, and lethality while fatigued—a key skill in combat readiness and Cavalry tradition.