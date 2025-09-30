Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    278th ACR Troopers Conduct Stress Shoot During Spur Ride [Image 10 of 12]

    278th ACR Troopers Conduct Stress Shoot During Spur Ride

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, conduct a stress shoot during the Spur Ride, Oct. 6, 2025. The event combined physical exertion and precision marksmanship, requiring Troopers to engage multiple targets under simulated combat stress. The stress shoot tested each Soldier’s ability to maintain composure, accuracy, and lethality while fatigued—a key skill in combat readiness and Cavalry tradition.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 11:24
    Photo ID: 9354379
    VIRIN: 251006-A-PH391-7389
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 24.45 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
    Spur Ride
    TNARNG
    278th ACR
    National Guard

