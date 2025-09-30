GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, conduct a stress shoot during the Spur Ride, Oct. 6, 2025. The event combined physical exertion and precision marksmanship, requiring Troopers to engage multiple targets under simulated combat stress. The stress shoot tested each Soldier’s ability to maintain composure, accuracy, and lethality while fatigued—a key skill in combat readiness and Cavalry tradition.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 11:24
|Photo ID:
|9354379
|VIRIN:
|251006-A-PH391-7389
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|24.45 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 278th ACR Troopers Conduct Stress Shoot During Spur Ride [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.