U.S. Soldiers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters battalion apply a tourniquet during a tactical combat casualty care during a training session on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025. The goal of the TCCC session was to teach Soldiers methods to help reduce the deaths before casualties reach a medical facility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darius M. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 14:06
|Photo ID:
|9352958
|VIRIN:
|250930-A-CK855-7423
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Field Training Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Darius Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.