    XVIII Airborne Corps Field Training Exercise [Image 10 of 10]

    XVIII Airborne Corps Field Training Exercise

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Spc. Darius Smith 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters battalion apply a tourniquet during a tactical combat casualty care during a training session on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025. The goal of the TCCC session was to teach Soldiers methods to help reduce the deaths before casualties reach a medical facility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darius M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 14:06
    Photo ID: 9352958
    VIRIN: 250930-A-CK855-7423
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.9 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Field Training Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Darius Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

