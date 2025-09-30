XVIII Airborne Corps Field Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters battalion apply a tourniquet during a tactical combat casualty care during a training session on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025. The goal of the TCCC session was to teach Soldiers methods to help reduce the deaths before casualties reach a medical facility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darius M. Smith)