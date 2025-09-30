XVIII Airborne Corps Field Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters battalion learn advance camouflage techniques on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 29, 2025. Proper camouflage and concealment is a vital skillset that helps Soldiers survive in combat by controlling visual, movement, and sound factors to reduce enemy detection and promote mission success. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darius M. Smith)