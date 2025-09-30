U.S. Soldiers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters battalion learn advance camouflage techniques on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 29, 2025. Proper camouflage and concealment is a vital skillset that helps Soldiers survive in combat by controlling visual, movement, and sound factors to reduce enemy detection and promote mission success. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darius M. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9352956
|VIRIN:
|250929-A-CK855-3308
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.79 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Field Training Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Darius Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.