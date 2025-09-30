XVIII Airborne Corps Field Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters and Headquarters battalion react to contact during a field training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 29, 2025. The exercise emphasized basic warrior tasks to maintain the readiness and lethality of the corps. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darius M. Smith)