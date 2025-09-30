Make-A-Wish Minnesota, Minnesota Vikings, service members grant wishes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members with the Minnesota National Guard and 934th Airlift Wing join Minnesota Vikings and Make-A-Wish Minnesota at the 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis, Minnesota to grant wishes to 10 children and their families, Sept. 12, 2025. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)