Make-A-Wish Minnesota, Minnesota Vikings, service members grant wishes

Service members with the Minnesota National Guard and 934th Airlift Wing join Minnesota Vikings and Make-A-Wish Minnesota at the 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis, Minnesota to grant wishes to 10 children and their families, Sept. 12, 2025. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 14:39
Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
