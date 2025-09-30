Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Make-A-Wish Minnesota, Minnesota Vikings, service members grant wishes [Image 22 of 31]

    Make-A-Wish Minnesota, Minnesota Vikings, service members grant wishes

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Service members with the Minnesota National Guard and 934th Airlift Wing join Minnesota Vikings and Make-A-Wish Minnesota at the 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis, Minnesota to grant wishes to 10 children and their families, Sept. 12, 2025. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9351877
    VIRIN: 250912-Z-DY230-1186
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.98 MB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
    This work, Make-A-Wish Minnesota, Minnesota Vikings, service members grant wishes [Image 31 of 31], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vikings
    Make-A-Wish
    Soldier
    National Guard
    Airmen
    Minnesota

