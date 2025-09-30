Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School

    NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hernan Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Corps District

    A James Hillhouse High School student participates in a Marine Corps pull-up challenge during an Action Sports Association (ASA) No Hate Tour event at James Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Connecticut, Oct. 1, 2025. The ASA No Hate Tour, now in its 25th year, is an educational program that uses the energy and excitement of action sports to deliver critical bullying prevention tools, techniques, and information to students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hernan Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 10:38
    Photo ID: 9351429
    VIRIN: 251001-M-FW726-1303
    Resolution: 6408x4272
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Hernan Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School
    ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School
    ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School
    ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School
    ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School
    ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School
    ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School
    ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bmx
    asa
    recruiting
    mcrc
    anti-bullying
    no hate tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download