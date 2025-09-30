Russell Summerville, a BMX rider, performs stunts during an Action Sports Association (ASA) No Hate Tour event at James Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Connecticut, Oct. 1, 2025. The ASA No Hate Tour, now in its 25th year, is an educational program that uses the energy and excitement of action sports to deliver critical bullying prevention tools, techniques, and information to students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hernan Rodriguez)
This work, ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Hernan Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.