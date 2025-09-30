ASA No Hate Tour: James Hillhouse High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Zach Newman, a BMX rider, performs stunts during an Action Sports Association (ASA) No Hate Tour event at James Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Connecticut, Oct. 1, 2025. The ASA No Hate Tour, now in its 25th year, is an educational program that uses the energy and excitement of action sports to deliver critical bullying prevention tools, techniques, and information to students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hernan Rodriguez)