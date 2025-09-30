Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD/FBI MARITIME TRAINING [Image 8 of 8]

    EOD/FBI MARITIME TRAINING

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Special Agent Bomb Technician Chris Tuitele with the Honolulu FBI, swims in explosive protection suit during a maritime training event at Richardson Pool, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, September 22, 2025. The training prepared participants for maritime operations by building confidence and endurance in the water. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 22:25
    Photo ID: 9350932
    VIRIN: 250922-A-WY430-1115
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Schofield Barracks
    FBI
    EOD

