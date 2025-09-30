EOD/FBI MARITIME TRAINING

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier jumps off a 20 feet ladder during an explosive ordnance maritime training event at Richardson Pool, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, September 22, 2025. The training prepared participants for maritime operations by building confidence and endurance in the water.(U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)