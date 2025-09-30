Special Agent Bomb Technician Chris Tuitele with the Honolulu FBI, swims in explosive protection suit during a maritime training event at Richardson Pool, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, September 22, 2025. The training prepared participants for maritime operations by building confidence and endurance in the water. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 22:26
|Photo ID:
|9350930
|VIRIN:
|250922-A-WY430-1111
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD/FBI MARITIME TRAINING [Image 8 of 8], by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.