Dogface Soldiers build resilience after active shooter incident

John Arroyo, the president and founder of A Life Transformed, speaks about resilience in today's world to Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, after the Aug. 6 shooting at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 5, 2025. Through his program, Arroyo equips service members and communities with practical tools to confront trauma, build mental strength and turn adversity into growth. He also provided ways to overcome adversity and find strength and find strength in those challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jude Vogel)