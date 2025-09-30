John Arroyo, the president and founder of A Life Transformed, gives a speech about resilience in today's world to Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division following a recent active shooter incident at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 5, 2025. Through his program, Arroyo equips service members and communities with practical tools to confront trauma, build mental strength and turn adversity into growth. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jude Vogel)
Dogface Soldiers build resilience after active shooter incident
