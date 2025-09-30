Dogface Soldiers build resilience after active shooter incident

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Arroyo, the president and founder of A Life Transformed, gives a speech about resilience in today's world for Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division following a recent active shooter incident at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 5, 2025. Arroyo inspired Dogface Soldiers with his resilience program, reminding them that healing and strength are always possible. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jude Vogel)