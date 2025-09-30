Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers build resilience after active shooter incident [Image 2 of 3]

    Dogface Soldiers build resilience after active shooter incident

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    John Arroyo, the president and founder of A Life Transformed, gives a speech about resilience in today's world for Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division following a recent active shooter incident at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 5, 2025. Arroyo inspired Dogface Soldiers with his resilience program, reminding them that healing and strength are always possible. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jude Vogel)

    This work, Dogface Soldiers build resilience after active shooter incident [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    resilience
    Dogface Solider

