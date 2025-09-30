Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spouse of British Army General given tour of the Frontier Army Museum [Image 3 of 4]

    Spouse of British Army General given tour of the Frontier Army Museum

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Sean Bergosh 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Museum specialist Kary Goetz elaborates on the building, operation and partial destruction of the original U.S. Disciplinary Barracks on Fort Leavenworth with Lady Lorraine Collins while looking at an image display Sept. 25 at the Frontier Army Museum.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 11:33
    VIRIN: 250925-D-LX278-9231
    This work, Spouse of British Army General given tour of the Frontier Army Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Sean Bergosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

