Col. Dwight Domengeaux Jr., director of the School of Advanced Military Studies, and Lady Lorraine Collins, right, spouse of British Army Lt. Gen. Sir Charlie Collins, deputy chief of the Defence Staff who was at Fort Leavenworth as the guest speaker for the Kermit Roosevelt Exchange Lecture Series at Army University, are joined by spouses of British military service members stationed at Fort Leavenworth for a tea social to discuss life in the United States following Collins’ tour of the Frontier Army Museum Sept. 25.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 11:33
|Photo ID:
|9349926
|VIRIN:
|250925-D-LX278-2457
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spouse of British Army General given tour of the Frontier Army Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Sean Bergosh, identified by DVIDS