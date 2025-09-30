Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spouse of British Army General given tour of the Frontier Army Museum [Image 1 of 4]

    Spouse of British Army General given tour of the Frontier Army Museum

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Sean Bergosh 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Museum specialist Kary Goetz, right, shows Lady Lorraine Collins, spouse of British Army Lt. Gen. Sir Charlie Collins, deputy chief of the Defence Staff, historical images of notable British citizens who have visited Fort Leavenworth, including Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery in 1946, during a tour of the Frontier Army Museum’s private collection Sept. 25.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 11:33
    Photo ID: 9349921
    VIRIN: 250925-D-LX278-6750
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spouse of British Army General given tour of the Frontier Army Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Sean Bergosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leavenworth
    Frontier Army Museum

