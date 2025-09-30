Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC Ruiz meets NYC Department of Veterans’ Services [Image 5 of 5]

    SMMC Ruiz meets NYC Department of Veterans’ Services

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services, New York City, Sept. 29, 2025. Ruiz met with James Hendon, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services, and his staff, in order to discuss Veteran Service Organizations, transition assistance and veteran suicide prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

